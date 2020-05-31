Jaylen Brown is the Leader America Needs Right Now

View this post on Instagram

3 people were arrested today ??‍♂️ this was a peaceful protest the police used tactics to try to intimidate our group we did not loot or riot or disturb the public .. why were 3 people apprehended ? We have a right to voice our pain and you don’t have a right to quiet that or control it ! When it’s non peaceful it’s a problem and when it’s peaceful it’s problem ! You except people to do nothing? YEA AITE not gone happen