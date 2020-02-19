Jay Williams: Clippers' Second Unit is a Playoff Team in the West
By Liam McKeone | Feb 19 2020
The Detroit Pistons and Reggie Jackson finally ended their tumultuous marriage on Tuesday when Jackson agreed to a buyout with the franchise. He then immediately signed with the Los Angeles Clippers to help bolster their bench and make a deep playoff run after four lost years in Detroit.
LA's bench was already a strength, and while Jackson hasn't played for much of the year due to injury, what he can theoretically bring to the table should only add to the already-impressive unit. But not as much as Jay Williams thinks. The regular on Get Up tweeted out on Wednesday morning that a starting five of Jackson, Lou Williams, Landry Shamet, Marcus Morris, and Montrezl Harrell would vie for a six or seven seed in the Western Conference.
That's definitely a starting five with talent, but it's hard to see them winning any games at all, much less going up against teams like the Thunder and Mavs, currently sitting at sixth and seventh in the Western Conference standings. Scoring certainly wouldn't be a problem between Lou Will and Shamet, but the only player who can defend at even an average level in that grouping is Morris.
Harrell does his best but will be overpowered by sheer size against many starting centers in the league-- not a problem in the playoffs when teams go small, but over the course of a full season, it's a much bigger issue. We know what Jackson is capable of (an effective pick-and-roll scorer who can stay in front of his guy defensively) but we haven't seen much of that version of Jackson over the last few years.
Will these five guys play a big part in the Clippers' playoff hopes? Absolutely. If they were left to their own devices over 82 games, could they carve out a playoff spot? Most certainly not.