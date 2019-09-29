Jay Gruden Has Dwayne Haskins On A Very Short Leash and He Hasn't Even Played Yet
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 29 2019
The season is just about over for the professional football team in Washington and it isn't even October. According to Ian Rapaport, Case Keenum will get benched if he has another "turnover-happy" game against the New York Giants.
Case Keenum is sixth in the NFL in passing yards and has thrown 7 touchdown passes through three weeks. He even has a nice, even 100.0 passer rating. Still, Washington is 0-3 and Keenum turned the ball over five times last week. After a really poor performance, Keenum is dealing with a foot injury, but is still starting.
It seems that future-former-Washington head coach Jay Gruden really doesn't want to go to rookie Dwayne Haskins. If his hand is forced this week, Gruden already sounds ready to turn to Colt McCoy next week if Haskins isn't lights-out. McCoy is recovering from his own injury, but he spent the last four seasons with Washington, throwing eight touchdowns and six picks during various stints of mop-up duty. So you can see why Gruden is so hot to trot out the veteran.
Considering the team's lack of success under Gruden, it will be quite humorous if the handling of the Case Keenum - Dwayne Haskins - Colt McCoy trio is what ultimately leads to Gruden losing his job. Especially since the team wasn't built to win no matter who is playing quarterback.