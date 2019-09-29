Jay Gruden Has Dwayne Haskins On A Very Short Leash and He Hasn't Even Played Yet By Stephen Douglas | Sep 29 2019 Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The season is just about over for the professional football team in Washington and it isn't even October. According to Ian Rapaport, Case Keenum will get benched if he has another "turnover-happy" game against the New York Giants.

From @NFLGameDay: If #Redskins QB Case Keenum has another turnover-filled performance, we could see first-round pick Dwayne Haskins' debut vs. the #Giants, sources say. Keep an eye on this one. pic.twitter.com/2cC8sZR4YY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2019

Case Keenum is sixth in the NFL in passing yards and has thrown 7 touchdown passes through three weeks. He even has a nice, even 100.0 passer rating. Still, Washington is 0-3 and Keenum turned the ball over five times last week. After a really poor performance, Keenum is dealing with a foot injury, but is still starting.

It seems that future-former-Washington head coach Jay Gruden really doesn't want to go to rookie Dwayne Haskins. If his hand is forced this week, Gruden already sounds ready to turn to Colt McCoy next week if Haskins isn't lights-out. McCoy is recovering from his own injury, but he spent the last four seasons with Washington, throwing eight touchdowns and six picks during various stints of mop-up duty. So you can see why Gruden is so hot to trot out the veteran.

"the (Redskins) coaching staff never was on board with the selection (of Dwayne Haskins)... there is a riff between the front office, who wants him to play, and the coaching staff." -@joelklatt pic.twitter.com/9dIfWPzXCn — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) September 27, 2019

Considering the team's lack of success under Gruden, it will be quite humorous if the handling of the Case Keenum - Dwayne Haskins - Colt McCoy trio is what ultimately leads to Gruden losing his job. Especially since the team wasn't built to win no matter who is playing quarterback.