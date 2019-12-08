Jay Glazer: Odell Beckham Jr. Wants to Be Traded From Browns By Brian Giuffra | Dec 08 2019 Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers | Justin Berl/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr.'s time in Cleveland may be ending sooner than anyone could have imagined.

According to NFL insider Jay Glazer, Beckham has reached out to coaches and players saying that he wants to be traded from the Browns.

Does Odell Beckham Jr. really want out of Cleveland? @JayGlazer has the latest: pic.twitter.com/5XEDYj6Iba — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 8, 2019

It wasn't long ago (less than a season in fact) that Glazer reported the Giants were trading Beckham after he made a similar demand from them. That came less than a year after he singed a five-year, $90 million contract with the Giants. Of course Beckham got his wish, but it appears he's still not satisfied.

“No one knows what the future holds tomorrow,” Beckham said recently after being asked if he wants to play for the Browns next season. “I couldn’t tell you what’s going to happen. My locker is right beside [Jarvis Landry], one of the men that means the most to me in the world."

Beckham has underwhelmed in his first year with the Browns, accumulating 805 yards on 57 catches and, most disappointingly, only 2 touchdowns. Now he seems to want out and we'll see if he gets his wish again.