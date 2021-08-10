Jay Cutler Returns to Twitter Amidst Worries Instagram Will Kick Him Off For Anti-Vax Content
Once upon a time, Jay Cutler had a Twitter account. Then he abandoned that platform and mainly posted on Instagram. Now he's back on Twitter.
The former Bears quarterback tweeted that he was back on the bird app because Instagram was about to kick him off. Dan Katz of Barstool Sports confirmed via the man himself that this was Cutler's account despite the absence of a blue check mark.
Why did Cutler make this leap of social platforms, you ask yourself? What could he be doing that caused him to get kicked off of Instagram? Let's investigate.
Yesterday around 2 p.m. ET, Cutler posted a video on his Instagram story titled "More COVID facts the CDC & Biden Administration doesn't want you to hear," from the account of Sebastian Gorka, who was a Deputy Assistant to Donald Trump for seven months in 2017. Cutler has 667,000 followers on his account, so he was broadcasting to quite a large audience.
Five hours later, Cutler highlighted the warning at the bottom of the story from Instagram that stated the video was reviewed by independent fact-checkers and could contain information that is misleading. This is a platform-wide function that combats COVID-19 misinformation, so it wasn't like it was targeting Cutler. Cutler wondered aloud if pro-vaccine videos were also reviewed by fact-checkers.
That last story went up around 7 p.m. ET. One hour later is when Cutler opened his Twitter account and said Instagram might kick him off. Therefore, the conclusion to be drawn is that Cutler is worried Instagram will ban him for posting anti-vaccination content and has therefore sprung to Twitter.
Given that Cutler and his then-wife Kristin Cavallari openly stated their belief that vaccines can cause autism and were not going to vaccinate their children seven years ago, it should come as no surprise that Cutler has reservations about the COVID-19 vaccines.
Good to have some clarity on Cutler's mysterious return to Twitter. And a great reminder to get vaccinated.