Jaxon Smith-Njigba Offered a Ringing Endorsement of Shane Waldron, Bears Fans Must Be Pumped
By Kyle Koster
Radio Row is a magically weird place where sportscasters from every market all gather in one place to beg Carrot Top for 10 minutes on a Wednesday and celebrity endorsers can push their own limits when it comes to pushing their products. It's a place where our old friend Mark Carman can lure Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba over to a CHGO table covered in chicken wings and paper towel for a free-ranging chat that drifts over to the subject of new Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who is coming over from the Seahawks.
For better or for worse.
It's true that Smith-Njigba did not come out hot with an impassioned endorsement of Waldron. And it's true that Bears fans can't love that. But on the other hand, it's worth pointing out that this is probably just a funny pause and not some sort of indictment. Popular NFL players go through the car wash on Radio Row, then go through four other car washes. They are doing so many interviews and talking to so many people, answering so many different questions that there's bound to be one that makes them take a beat before responding.
Plus, it ended up being a nice save and everyone is so focused on the subtle Bounty product placement here that they weren't listening anyway.