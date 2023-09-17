Chiefs Tackle Jawaan Taylor Called For Five Penalties in Week 2 After Week 1 Debacle
The Kansas City Chiefs edged the Jacksonville Jaguars 17-9 in Week 2, narrowly avoiding an 0-2 start to the season. They didn't get much help from their high-priced right tackle though, as Jawaan Taylor was called for five penalties. That came a week after Taylor was lining up illegally and false starting throughout the entire game against the Detroit Lions.
In Week 1, Taylor was clearly lined up illegally for most of the game's snaps. He also appeared to be jumping before nearly every snap. This week, the NFL warned teams against doing the same thing and vowed closer enforcement of the rules. Taylor clearly struggled to adjust.
For the game, Taylor was whistled for one illegal formation, two false starts and two holding calls. At one point, the Chiefs sat Taylor in favor of backup Prince Tega Wanogho. Taylor wound up back in the game, so maybe the benching was just to give him a few minutes to collect himself.
It didn't work.
Taylor is a talented tackle and the Chiefs invested heavily in him this offseason. Kansas City handed him a four-year, $80 million deal after he started every regular season game in four years with the Jaguars. Sunday marked a homecoming for the 25-year-old and he didn't handle it well.
This is a situation worth monitoring moving forward. If Taylor can't get his stuff together, the Chiefs may be in trouble up front.