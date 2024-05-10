Kelce Brothers Reportedly in Serious Talks With Amazon For 'New Heights' Show
By Kyle Koster
The Kelce brothers' sports media stars continue to burn extremely bright as the New York Post's Ryan Glasspiegel reports Jason and Travis are in serious talks to bring their podcast to Amazon's Wondery.
New Heights, which launched in 2022, has exploded in popularity over this year and expanded its fanbase significantly. In a crowded landscape, it's a show that can be relied upon to go viral across many different platforms with each episode.
Jason just recently joined ESPN's Monday Night Football plans after enjoying a significant bidding war for his post-playing career services. Travis just became the highest-paid tight end in the NFL and will be going for a threepeat this upcoming season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Bloomberg reported last month that a New Heights deal could potentially garner eight figures.
The podcast is currently with Wave Sports + Entertainment, and there's always the possibility it stays there. No matter what happens it's clear this duo is on an all-time heater and this won't be their last opportunity to leverage what's become a very powerful brand.