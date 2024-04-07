Jason Kelce Helped Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania XL
WrestleMania XL is taking place Saturday and Sunday night in Philadelphia and, as expected, some Philly sports stars have been involved. No appearance was bigger than the arrival of Jason Kelce, who assisted Rey Mysterio in a tag team match.
Mysterio and Andrade were facing Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar. Yes, Rey was facing his son Dominik. Kelce and fellow Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson showed up in luchador masks to help Rey and Andrade win. After the match, both men ripped off their masks revealing their identities. The crowd went nuts.
Here's video:
Pat McAfee was fired up as part of his WWE commentary duties and was clearly thrilled to see the two NFL stars. And, to nobody's surprise, Kelce took his shirt off.
Kelce is arguably the greatest center of all-time and a sure-fire Hall of Famer. He announced his retirement this offseason. We know he has a future in podcasting, maybe he'll do some professional wrestling appearances as well.