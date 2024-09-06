Jason Kelce Drops Bold Statement on Jalen Hurts' Leadership
By Enzo Flojo
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is stepping into a new chapter of his career, taking on more responsibility at the line of scrimmage following the retirement of longtime center and franchise icon Jason Kelce. Hurts, who expressed excitement about this increased leadership role, has garnered significant praise from Kelce himself.
During the latest episode of the "New Heights" podcast, co-hosted with his brother Travis, Jason Kelce spoke candidly about Hurts' ability to rise to the challenge.
"I think him taking on this responsibility is going to accelerate his game across the board," Kelce said.
He emphasized Hurts’ readiness for the role, not only from a knowledge standpoint but also in terms of experience.
"He’s going to be more of a leader, and I’m excited to see how this goes for him this year."
Kelce's bold endorsement arrives at a pivotal moment for the Eagles, who will begin their season against the Green Bay Packers on Friday. Hurts has faced questions regarding his leadership, especially after the team’s disappointing late-season slide last year.
Reports of a "fractured" relationship between Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni only fueled speculation. However, with new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier in his corner, Hurts is being positioned to take full control of Philadelphia’s offense.
As the season approaches, Jason Kelce's confidence in Hurts offers a strong counter-narrative to any lingering doubts. The stage is set for Hurts to prove his critics wrong and establish himself as the true leader of the Eagles’ future.