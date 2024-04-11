Jason Day's Clothes Are the Early Story of the Masters
Wait until you see what he's wearing on Friday.
By Kyle Koster
Jason Day returned to form for a large portion of last year's PGA Tour season, winning his first tournament in five years and making the Tour Championship, where he placed 28th. During the offseason he switched to the Malbon brand and he's now put together three top-10 finishes wearing the new gear, which is a major departure from his previous fits. As you can see above.
The 13-time winner will be among the elite field at the Masters once the weather in Augusta clears and figures to be one of the stories of the tournament. Regardless of how he plays. Because just look at his clothing lineup for the weekend.
That Friday look is incredible. And we're getting it because it's not dependent on Day playing well enough to make the cut. And I swear if the weather is too cold and he needs a pullover, there should be an uprising because we simply have to see this out on the hallowed course.
Day is going to look like he's checking out Saturday at Lollapalooza. It's going to be glorious.