Jaren Hall Knocked Out of First Start With Concussion, Josh Dobbs in at QB For the Vikings
Jaren Hall started the first game of his NFL career on Sunday as the Minnesota Vikings took on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. Hall, a 25-year old rookie out of BYU, started in place of the injured Kirk Cousins. The Hall era may have almost immediately ended when the rookie tried to run the ball on 3rd-and-goal and absorbed a monsterous hit near the goalline.
It was a very violent collission and Hall got right up, but Josh Dobbs replaced him on the next drive. A few minutes later it was reported that Hall was ruled out with a concussion.
Dobbs was traded from the Arizona Cardinals to the Vikings on Halloween so he's only had a few days to preuse the playbook. Now that he's the only remaining quarterback, Dobbs had better be extremely careful.
The game was tied 3-3 after one quarter. Hall completed five of his six pass attempts for 78 yards.
UPDATE: Dobbs was sacked for a safety before he completed his first pass for Minnesota.