Jared Goff's Contract Extension is a Huge Risk For the Rams By Ryan Phillips | Sep 03 2019

Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams have agreed to a new, huge contract extension in a move that ties the franchise to its quarterback through 2024. It’s a huge risk for the Rams to take on a young quarterback, who has been really good but wilted in the playoffs last season.

Goff’s deal is worth $134 million over four years with an incredible $110 million in guaranteed money.

Goff has reached the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons and has become a great fit in Sean McVay’s offense. In 2018, the 24-year-old completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 4,688 yards, with 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His quarterback rating (101.1) ranked eighth in the league, while his Total QBR (63.1) ranked 10th.

The problems for Goff began after the Rams beat the Kansas City Chiefs in an incredible Week 11 showdown. After that, he was shaky. In his final five games of the regular season against the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers he was nothing more than an average quarterback.

In those five games, Goff completed 106 of 180 passes (58.9 percent), for 1,141 yards, with six touchdowns and six interceptions. In three postseason games, including Super Bowl LIII, he completed 59 of 106 passes (55.7 percent), for 712 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Combined over the last eight games he played last season, Goff completed 165 of 286 passes (57.7 percent), for 1,853 yards, with 7 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Those are positively dismal numbers for a supposed top quarterback in a pass-happy offense.

The Rams likely had to make this move. Goff is young, has been successful and he was only under contract through 2020. They selected him with the first pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, so it’s obvious that as a franchise they love the kid. And he’s rewarded them for that trust as far as wins and losses are considered. The Rams are 24-8 with Goff under center.

Since he’s only been starting for two years, we really don’t know what Goff will be at the end of this extension. Will he be the guy who has helped the Rams dominate for most of the last two regular seasons, or the guy who completely fell apart down the stretch last season? The Rams are gambling big that it’s the former.