Rams' Rough Weekend Could Be Great News For the Packers in the Divisional Round
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 10, 2021, 12:02 AM EST
The Green Bay Packers will host the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Divisional round next weekend, assuming the New Orleans Saints take care of business against the Chicago Bears. For their part, the Rams upset the Seattle Seahawks and now get the top seed in the NFC. Under normal circumstances, that would be a daunting task, but the Rams could enter next week's game in very bad shape.
John Wolfort, who started at quarterback in the Wild Card game, got hit so hard he was sent to the hospital. He returned for the celebration, but it's still a scenario you'd like to avoid. The same can be said for Jared Goff who finished the game with his broken thumb. As good as either of those guys can be healthy,
On top of injury issues at quarterback, Aaron Donald, the likely defensive player of the year, suffered a rib injury during the game on Saturday. If Donald is hobbled, or out next week, it could cripple what was the best defense in football during the regular season. Plus, Cooper Kupp hurt his knee late in the game. He too should be fine though!
It's just a great scenario for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. It's certainly a more favorable matchup than Tom Brady and the Bucs, who didn't blow away the Washington Football Team, but escaped healthy with many players finally getting a taste of the postseason.
The alternative to this is the Bears upsetting the Saints on Sunday. Green Bay would then host the Bears, who they beat easily twice this season. Meanwhile, the Bucs would end up being the first five seed to ever host a divisional round game.
So things are looking good for the Packers. All they have to do is not mess it up.