Jared Dudley Claims Every NBA Team Has a 'Rodman'
By Ryan Phillips | May 20 2020
Los Angeles Lakers forward Jared Dudley held a video call with reporters on Wednesday where he talked about the NBA's potential "bubble" idea to finish the 2019-20 season. While discussing some of the misconceptions about the concept, Dudley revealed that every NBA roster has a Dennis Rodman-type on it.
Dudley claimed there were some misconceptions about the NBA's bubble proposal. He said the league wouldn't force players to be confined, but that it was essentially on the franchises to police themselves. He also said it has been made clear to the players that if they leave the bubble and wind up catching COVID-19, they won't be able to play.
So, the NBA would give players the freedom to come and go as they choose, but individual franchises might lock guys down a little tighter. And teammates would likely have to police each other. In a follow-up to a question about that, Dudley said the following:
That is such a great line. And it's almost certainly true.
We all know who the knuckleheads are around the league, they're just not as unique or public as they used to be. Rodman fully-embraced his bad boy persona, whereas now tons of guys try to hide it.
It will be interesting to see how players react if the bubble concept is adopted. Would they all lock down with their teammates and adhere to a strict quarantine, or would it be a free-for-all? It would probably depend on the team and whether or not they're in contention and taking it seriously.