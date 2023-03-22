Roundup: Japan Wins World Baseball Classic; Willis Reed Dead at 80; Rick Pitino Making Waves at St. John's
Japan beat USA to win the World Baseball Classic ... Knicks legend Willis Reed died at 80 ... Janet Yellen says bank situation is "stabilizing" ... Mountain lion attacks Colorado man in hot tub ... Gwyneth Paltrow goes on trial for Deer Valley ski crash ... Stock were up on Tuesday as banking crisis appears to fade ... Bank shares rose sharply in trading ... Slamball is coming back ... Chris Russo signs new deal with ESPN ... Xi and Putin vow economic cooperation ... Fox News producer alleges sexism, coached testimony in new lawsuit ... "Gears of War" movie hires a writer ... James Patterson sets first-look deal at Skydance TV ... Francisco Lindor sticks up for World Baseball Classic ... Rick Pitino won't let some St. John's players back ... Paul George suffered a leg injury ...
Highlights from Japan's win over Team USA in the World Baseball Classic championship.
With Slamball coming back, Mike Camerlengo is here with a 60 second recap.
The first trailer for Primo has been released.
Undertaker says he had no issues working with CM Punk.
Ed Sheeran -- "Galway Girl"