January Jones Takes to Instagram to Ask Kawhi Leonard to Call Her
By Stephen Douglas | Aug 07 2020
January Jones is a big fan of Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. The actress took to Instagram on Thursday night to post "future boyfriend ??" and "[phone emoji] me Kawhi" to her Instagram stories. Heart eye emojies were also involved.
Jones posted clips from his postgame interview following the Clippers' 126-115 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Leonard finished with 29 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. It was the kind of performance that deserved recognition. Getting it from January Jones just seems like the least Kawhi Leonard thing ever.
So, your move, Kawhi. The Clippers clinched the second seed in the West on Thursday so they are officially ready for a deep playoff run. Based on Jones' Instagram, she's ready to move to the NBA bubble. She's spent most of her summer by the pool and has even crushed a large light beer.
Things have gone so well in the NBA bubble that they should seriously considering bringing in some celebrity fans. Jones, who has been spotted at multiple Lakers games over the years, certainly appears ready to make a case for her inclusion.