James Wiseman's Eligibility Reinstated By Court
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 08 2019
James Wiseman can play for Memphis. The NCAA's ruling of ineligibility has been put on hold by a judge pending further litigation.
Wiseman, a freshman and a likely top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, is immediately eligible and can play for Memphis Friday night.
The NCAA had ruled Wiseman ineligible after it discovered Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway had helped move his family to Memphis in 2018.
The NCAA alleges Hardaway paid "thousands" of dollars in moving expenses when Wiseman's family moved from Nashville to Memphis in high school.
Shelby County's judicial court judge ruled to put a hold on the NCAA's ruling pending more litigation.
We'll see how this one plays out over the next few days and weeks but, as of Friday afternoon, Wiseman is eligible to play.