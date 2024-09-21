James Madison vs North Carolina: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The James Madison Dukes will head to Chapel Hill to face the North Carolina Tar Heels. This out-of-conference matchup is one you won't want to miss on Saturday.
The James Madison Dukes come into this matchup with a 2-0 record after winning their games in weeks 1 and 2 and then having a bye in Week 3. The Dukes, led by quarterback Alonza Barnett, will look to continue their undefeated season and get a win in their lone game vs a Power 4 squad this season.
WATCH: James Madison vs. North Carolina Live | Stream free on Fubo
On the other sideline, the North Carolina Tar Heels enter the game with a 3-0 record after beating Minnesota, Charlotte, and NC Central in the first three weeks. The Tarheels, who are guided by running back and potential Doak Walker Award candidate Omarion Hampton, will look to improve their record to 4-0 before starting conference play next week.
James Madison vs. North Carolina
- Date: Saturday, September 21
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
James Madison vs. North Carolina (-10.5)
O/U: 48.5
