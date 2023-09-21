James Jones Doesn't Understand Why Colorado Is a Big Underdog Against Oregon
Deion Sanders has turned Colorado into a formidable program in just a few months and has them at 3-0. But that doesn't mean the Buffaloes are the best team in college football, or even close to that level. On Thursday's episode of Speak, James Jones was apparently confused at how point spreads work.
No. 19 Colorado is a 21-point underdog for Saturday's trip to face No. 10 Oregon. The Ducks are loaded with talent all over the field and have a veteran quarterback in Bo Nix. On paper, they are much better than the Buffaloes. Jones doesn't understand how Oregon could be favored by so much after the way the first three weeks have gone. He said it was disrespectful to Shedeur Sanders.
Here's video:
Well, first off, Caleb Williams is better than Sanders, so that's why he has earned more trust from oddsmakers. Colorado has been good for three weeks and also struggled at home against a bad Colorado State team. Of course Oregon is favored big at home. It makes complete sense, but everyone seems to have lost their collective mind over the Sanders family so far this season.