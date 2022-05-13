Media Reacts to James Harden Meltdown, Philadelphia 76ers Elimination
The Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the playoffs Thursday night thanks to a 99-90 loss to the Miami Heat. It was a complete meltdown as James Harden failed to show up and Doc Rivers essentially gave up and gave a wild postgame press conference. The media was swift to condemn Harden and the Sixers, ripping them for falling short of expectations.
Here's a collection of reactions from around the sports media landscape.
Stephen A. Smith
Stephen A. Smith was smelling something and it doesn't smell right. He ripped Harden's performance and suggested it should be investigated. Harden went 22 minutes in the second half and only took two shots. Smith called the performance anemic, horrific and impotent. He also implied he thinks Doc Rivers might be done in Philadelphia.
Dick Vitale
Even Dickie V. weighed in on the Sixers' collapse, calling Harden a liability when he's not scoring. He also seemed to question Harden's passion by pointing out how much Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey have.
Pablo Torre
The Sixers continue to not win championships no matter who is in charge. Elton Brand is the team's current general manager and Torre points out Sam Hinkie was pushed out six years ago. Nothing seems to change no matter who is in charge. It's now been 21 years since the Sixers even reached the Eastern Conference Finals.