VIDEO: James Harden Leaves Game After Hitting Head on Court By Ryan Phillips | Dec 05 2019 James Harden drives as the Houston Rockets take on the Toronto Raptors. | Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

James Harden left Thursday night's game against the Toronto Raptors after hitting the back of his head on the court. Harden took what looked to be an unintentional smack from Serge Ibaka as the two battled for a rebound, and that contact sent him falling to the court, where he hit his head.

Video is below:

James Harden has gone to the locker room to start the 4th quarter after a hard fall. pic.twitter.com/uVO3nRq3O4 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 6, 2019

Harden headed to the locker room before the start of the fourth quarter to get checked out but he eventually returned. The Houston Rockets lead the Raptors 94-88 but could use the help of their superstar if they're going to close this one out.

Harden is having a remarkable season as he's averaging a ridiculous 39.5 points per game.