James Harden Party Features Big 'Daryl Morey Is a Liar' Sign
James Harden really wants the Philadelphia 76ers to trade him and for months he's been doing anything he can to make that happen, including repeatedly calling Sixers president Daryl Morey a liar. That strategy has continued as on Tuesday night, Harden had a party at a club that included "Daryl Morey Is a Liar" signs.
Check this out:
I mean, this might have gone too far. Harden forced his way off the Houston Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets, then forced his way to the Philadelphia 76ers, partly because Morey was there and they two had worked together in Houston. Now all of a sudden, Harden hates Morey and is dragging this feud out for months.
It's become fairly obvious that Harden won't be playing for the Sixers this season and will sit out until he's traded. It seemed his preferred destination was the Los Angeles Clippers, but trade talks broke down, which precipitated his crusade against Morey.
The NBA season is almost upon us and the drama is already ramping up.