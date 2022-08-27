James Harden Chucked His Birthday Cake Into the Ocean For Some Reason
James Harden turned 33 years-old yesterday. He had what appeared to be a wild party to celebrate, which is no surprise. Harden held the party on a yacht and was given a three-tier birthday cake that could easily be confused for a wedding cake if we're being honest.
Upon being handed the cake, Harden simply tossed it into the ocean.
Frankly a criminal offense. Cake deserves to be eaten, not carelessly heaved off the side of a boat. A moment of silence must be held for what was undoubtedly a delicious creation.
Of course, when you're as rich as James Harden, you can do whatever you damn well please with a cake. Even if it's dumping it into the ocean.