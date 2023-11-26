James Cook Drops Sure Touchdown For Bills
The Buffalo Bills face a tall task in Week 12, playing on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles. It's even tougher to come away with a win when targets drop sure touchdown passes, as running back James Cook did in the first quarter.
The play came as the Bills faced second-and-6 at Philadelphia's 30-yard line with 6:55 to go in the opening quarter. Josh Allen dropped back and threw a perfect ball to Cook, who was streaking up the left sideline. The ball fell right into Cooks' hands and he dropped it.
Watch:
Here's another look:
There's just no excuse for that. The ball needs to be caught. There was no one between Cook and the end zone, it was as perfect as the Bills could have drawn it up and he just dropped it. An NFL player has to make that catch.
The Eagles struck first on the ensuing drive, scoring a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.