Best Memes and Tweets From Jameis Winston's Historic 30th Interception By Bobby Burack | Dec 29 2019 Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

He did it. From now until the death of the word, 2019 will be remembered as the year Jameis Winston originated a new, prestigious 30-30 club. It all started when his season ended with his 30th interception of the year, which happened to be -- wait for it -- a walk-off pick-six.

Before we get into the reaction, let's relive that historic moment:

As a result, the internet was on its A-game with memes and tweets. Here are just some of the best:

What if I told you...



Jameis Winston is the first player in NFL history to throw 30 passing touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season.



His final pass of the season was a walk-off pick six by Atlanta's Deion Jones. pic.twitter.com/yeMTMBS2Po — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 29, 2019

History for Jameis Winston, The 30-30 man heads into the offseason as a free agent, Would you want your team to sign him?#NFL #ATLvsTB pic.twitter.com/PyLfAnAXBw — Pub Sports Radio (@PubSportsRadio) December 29, 2019

30 && 30: A Record Breaking Season ?? The Jameis Winston Story lol — 2Fat4u (@FatFrancOnKing) December 29, 2019

ESPN 30 for 30 presents:



30 for 30: The Jameis Winston story pic.twitter.com/QqZTx1z0m9 — ?️ig Slime (@king_jelly97) December 29, 2019

It’s almost poetic that the @Buccaneers last play of the season is a Jameis Winston pick-6 pic.twitter.com/ngawzuFtd5 — Duncan (@the_Bob_Duncan) December 29, 2019

Oh Jameis Winston. Of all the Jameis Winstons, you’re the Jameis Winstony of them all #ATLvsTB — MJ Dobreski (@MJD_310) December 29, 2019

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019)

+ Receiving Touchdowns



9 - Chris Godwin



8 - Mike Evans



7 - The Other Team



6 - Breshad Perriman



4 - Cameron Brate



2 - Justin Watson



1 - Four Players Tied — Scott Barrett (@ScottBarrettDFB) December 29, 2019

Jameis Winston looking at Brett Favre's pick six record like pic.twitter.com/89IM78CqrN — Rachel (@TheGaychel) December 29, 2019

This is perfect ? pic.twitter.com/feob3qT0wA — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 29, 2019

Who would have thought, in a league with Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, the biggest story in the last week of the 2019 NFL regular season would be Jameis Winston.

Please keep him, Bucs.