Best Memes and Tweets From Jameis Winston's Historic 30th Interception
By Bobby Burack | Dec 29 2019
He did it. From now until the death of the word, 2019 will be remembered as the year Jameis Winston originated a new, prestigious 30-30 club. It all started when his season ended with his 30th interception of the year, which happened to be -- wait for it -- a walk-off pick-six.
Before we get into the reaction, let's relive that historic moment:
As a result, the internet was on its A-game with memes and tweets. Here are just some of the best:
Who would have thought, in a league with Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, the biggest story in the last week of the 2019 NFL regular season would be Jameis Winston.
Please keep him, Bucs.