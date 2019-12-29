The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Best Memes and Tweets From Jameis Winston's Historic 30th Interception

By Bobby Burack | Dec 29 2019

He did it. From now until the death of the word, 2019 will be remembered as the year Jameis Winston originated a new, prestigious 30-30 club. It all started when his season ended with his 30th interception of the year, which happened to be -- wait for it -- a walk-off pick-six.

Before we get into the reaction, let's relive that historic moment:

As a result, the internet was on its A-game with memes and tweets. Here are just some of the best:

Who would have thought, in a league with Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, the biggest story in the last week of the 2019 NFL regular season would be Jameis Winston.

Please keep him, Bucs.