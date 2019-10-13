Best Memes and Tweets From Jameis Winston's Putrid Day By Bobby Burack | Oct 13 2019 Naomi Baker/Getty Images

In case you weren't up early enough to watch or see the reaction on social media, Jameis Winston was horrific over in London against the Panthers. One of the NFL's most inconsistent quarterbacks thew five, yes, five, interceptions. And if that wasn't enough to drop the mic, he fumbled it twice (lost one of them). Oh, and he was sacked, well, seven times.

A performance like that only means one thing in 2019: you get roasted on the internet. Here are only a few of the best roast-jobs that took place:

Jameis Winston still sucks pic.twitter.com/fX5K98ni0j — NFL Hate Memes (@NFLHateMemes) October 13, 2019

Jameis Winston is the spiritual successor of Blake Bortles in throwing picks. — Full Contact Football (@FullContactNFL) October 13, 2019

Same for those who think Jameis Winston will get a second contract with #Buccaneers ::ahem:: https://t.co/CVM7iRdJiU pic.twitter.com/bblUyFgLUp — Anthony Cervino (@therealNFLguru) October 13, 2019

Me starting Jameis Winston pic.twitter.com/5YL0CG05Ox — Master (@MasterTes) October 13, 2019

Jameis WInston is definitely playing against someone who is starting Jameis Winston in fantasy football today. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 13, 2019

Jameis Winston with a solid five turnover performance on the day. Four interceptions & a fumble. Just needs to steal some crab legs from Harrah’s cafeteria and he could hit for the cycle overseas too. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 13, 2019

Jameis Winston trying to step up in the pocket pic.twitter.com/xscS0AVihr — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) October 13, 2019

When you woke up this morning and realized you were starting Jameis Winston pic.twitter.com/XAXoc9dO8x — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 13, 2019

How many turnovers does Jameis Winston have today? pic.twitter.com/BEvWlDqIcV — Evän (@ThatPanthersGuy) October 13, 2019

If healthy, my NFC South QB depth chart right now:



1. Brees, NO

2. Kyle Allen, CAR

3. Bridgewater, NO

4. Cam, CAR

5. Matt Ryan, ATL

6. Taysom, NO

7. Schaub, ATL

8. Byron Leftwich, TB

9. Sean Payton, NO

10. Jameis Winston, TB — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) October 13, 2019

Alvin Kamara Active

Tyreek Hill Active

Mark Andrew Active



Marquise Brown Inactive

Sammy Watkins Inactive



And if you started Jameis Winston, your roster is inactive#FL1 — Adam Rank (@adamrank) October 13, 2019

Jameis trying to find his teammates today pic.twitter.com/995w9yoB32 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 13, 2019

It's never a good feeling to get blasted by the feisty internet users. However, sometimes it has to take place. And one of those times is today. This isn't to say Winston should never go online again. Just not until he makes up for this performance. Which may take the rest of his career.