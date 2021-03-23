Jameis Winston Held Back Tears While Talking About Drew Brees
Jameis Winston will be back with the New Orleans Saints in 2021 and is in an open competition with Taysom Hill to replace Drew Brees as the team's starting quarterback. On Tuesday, Winston fought back tears as he discussed what Brees meant to him and what it was like playing with the future Hall of Famer.
Winston and Brees were only teammates for one season but it's clear the retiring superstar had a profound impact on his 27-year-old backup. Here's video of Winston discussing how much Brees meant to him.
Winston seems like an emotional dude given his pre-game speeches, but it's clear playing with Brees had a pretty significant impact on him. The former No. 1 pick flamed out in five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and landed with the Saints on a cheap, one-year deal as Brees' backup. While the Bucs went on to win the Super Bowl in their first year without him, Winston was getting tutored by Brees and Sean Payton.
Due to Brees' rib injuries, Winston did get in to four games. He completed 7 of 11 passes for 75 yards during the regular season. In the playoffs he saw action in two games, but only threw one pass. Luckily for him it was a 56-yard touchdown strike to Tre'Quan Smith on a trick play.
That had to be a pretty big moment for him.
We'll how much Winston actually learned from Brees and whether he winds up seizing his chance to take the Saints' starting job in a few months.