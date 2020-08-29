Jamal Murray Pays Tribute to Jacob Blake, Breonna Taylor With Custom Sneakers
By Liam McKeone | Aug 29 2020
The NBA restart in Orlando was very heavy on social justice before the events of this week unfolded. Now, players and teams will both be doing even more in the battle against the issues plaguing our society and will not hesitate to be vocal about the issues they're passionate about.
Jamal Murray did so today with a pair of sneakers he placed on his stool for a few minutes before his media availability. . The sneakers are adorned with the likeness of Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor. Blake, who was shot seven times in the back by Kenosha police, was the catalyst for the wave of protests and boycotts that crossed all sports leagues in America this past week. Taylor was killed by Louisville police in March and Justice For Breonna Taylor has become a rallying call for many in the NBA and WNBA.
It's unclear if Murray plans to wear them during the Denver Nuggets' Game 6 matchup with the Utah Jazz, slated to tip off at 6:30 ET tonight. This is what he had to say to media about them.
Another powerful and important message in a week chalk full of them from the NBA and the men who make it up. We'll be seeing even more in the coming days, weeks, and months. The battle for justice and equality does not stop, and will not stop.