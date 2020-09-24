Jamal Adams Makes Serious Threat to Quandre Diggs If He Gets Ejected Again
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 24 2020
Jamal Adams isn't messing around. The Seattle Seahawks safety made a serious threat to fellow safety Quandre Diggs and it he should take it to heart. If Diggs gets ejected again, Adams says he'll unfollow his teammate on Instagram and Twitter, and delete his number. Heavy stuff.
Diggs was ejected from Seattle's game against the New England Patriots on Sunday night after hitting receiver N'Keal Harry with his helmet. Video of the play is below:
Diggs claimed the hit was unintentional and actually reached out to Harry about it. The two appear to be on good terms, as Harry responded to him on Twitter:
While Harry seems cool with it, Adams isn't. He didn't love having his starting fellow safety ejected. On Thursday, he threatened to unfollow Diggs on social media and toss his number out of his phone:
Obviously Adams is having a bit of fun here, but you know there's some truth to it: don't get ejected and leave the Seahawks vulnerable on defense.
Adams has been outstanding through two games this season. He's leading Seattle in tackles with 22, has two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. So far he's been worth the price the Seahawks paid the New York Jets to acquire him. He and Diggs have been a really solid pairing at the back of Seattle's defensive backfield. They just need to stay on the field together.