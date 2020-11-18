Jamal Adams Battled Depression With the Jets Because They Were a 'Laughingstock'
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 17, 2020, 7:30 PM EST
Jamal Adams is thrilled to be on the Seattle Seahawks. The All-Pro saftey said a whole lot during an appearance on the All Things Covered podcast, even calling his former team a "laughingstock."
Before being traded to the Seahawks in July, Adams was stuck as the defensive centerpiece of a dysfunctional organization. He told Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden that he battled depression in New York because the Jets were so bad:
“Bro, I fought depression in New York. And I’m man enough to say it. I came home after a tough loss and just sat in my room in the dark -- no phone, no TV. (My dad) hated to see me like that. It killed my pops so much … He was calling my agent at the time and saying, ‘Hey man, I don’t like seeing my son like this. I need him out of this situation.’ It took a toll on my life outside of football.”
He continued ripping his former employer:
“They do not want to win. Let’s be honest, the Jets were the laughingstock. (In Seattle), this is how the NFL is supposed to be. This is the dream I was dreaming.”
Given what we've seen on the field from the Jets under Adam Gase, I don't think any sane person could dispute anything Adams said.
The 25-year-old also wanted to be the highest-paid safety in football and the Jets didn't seem willing to do that. Given that he's become one of the top defensive players in the NFL, that was probably fair of him, but New York was rebuilding and wanted cap space. That said, it's not an excuse for a franchise not pushing to win games.
Adams is clearly in a better spot now, both mentally and on the field.