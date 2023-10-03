Jamal Adams Had to be Separated From the Concussion Consultant After Head Injury
Jamal Adams returned to the field for the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4 for the first time since the team's 2022 season opener. Adams didn't even make it out of the first quarter before he suffered a head injury and was pulled from the game by the NFL's unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant. Adams did not like the decision and had to be separated from the consultant. The man in the red hat in the video below is the consultant.
Adams was injured on this play. He went low to tackle Daniel Jones and took a Jones' knee to the helmet. Jones gained eight yards and returned to the huddle. Adams went down and had trouble getting up. After a quick trip to the blue concussion tent he emerged and had to be taken to the locker room.
Adams, 27, a three-time Pro Bowler, the Seahawks traded two first round picks and a third round pick to the New York Jets for Adams in 2020. He appeared in 12 games each of his first two years in Seattle, before he suffered a season-ending leg injury in Week 1 during the 2022 season. Adams made two tackles in his short return.