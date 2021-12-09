Roundup: Jalen Rose and Molly Qerim Getting Divorced; Scott Peterson Sentenced; Plant-Based Vaccine for Kyrie?
Jennifer Aniston had to walk out of the 'Friends' reunion multiple times ... Scott Peterson sentenced to life in prison ... Kanye and Drake are performing at a Larry Hoover benefit concert tonight ... father and son suspected of starting California's Caldor fire ... someone has created a line of bulletproof vests for children and teachers!!!! Good grief people ... Republican senate candidates now alleging Zuck bought the election for Biden .... the Senate voted to overturn Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses ... Mark Meadows is suing the Houst January 6 committee ... will anyone die in the 'Succession' finale? Listen to our podcast on Monday to find out!
Pete Carroll says the Jamal Adams trade was "terrific." [PFT]
Jalen Rose and Molly Qerim are getting divorced. [TMZ]
Former NFL player Glenn Foster died in police custody. [ESPN]
Kyrie Irving might take a plant-based COVID vaccine. [New York Post]
Police are now unsure what happened in the attack on the PSG women's player Kheira Hamraoui. [New York Times]
Tiger Woods will play the PNC Championship with his son. [Bleacher Report]
The Fandoms of the year for 2021. [FanSided]
This dude wrote a fake Hallmark Christmas movie.
There are worse ways to quit your job.