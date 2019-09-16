Jalen Ramsey Demands Trade From Jaguars
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 16 2019
Jalen Ramsey has reportedly requested a trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing how he's been used and a deteriorating relationship with head coach Doug Marrone.
Whispers of this kind have been around for a few weeks but apparently the blowup between Ramsey and Marrone on Sunday may have sent things over the edge.
Ramsey is a two-time Pro Bowler and was named first-team All-Pro in 2017. He's been a huge part of a Jacksonville's defense and has been since the franchise selected him with the fifth pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.
Ramsey and Marrone had a blow up on the sidelines during Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Texans. The defensive back is under contract through the 2020 season, so he wouldn't be a rental. You can bet a number of teams would love to acquire him, but he won't come cheap.
Despite the cost, it might still happen as soon as this week.
