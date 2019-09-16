Jalen Ramsey Demands Trade From Jaguars By Ryan Phillips | Sep 16 2019 Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Jalen Ramsey has reportedly requested a trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing how he's been used and a deteriorating relationship with head coach Doug Marrone.

CB Jalen Ramsey’s agent asked for a trade after yesterday’s loss at Houston, league sources tell @mortreport and me



The Jaguars have spoken with interested teams, but there is no current plan to trade Ramsey. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2019

Sources: #Jaguars Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey has requested a trade from the team. This stems from his frustration with how he’s being used and from a confrontation with coach Doug Marrone on Sunday. This has been steadily building. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2019

Whispers of this kind have been around for a few weeks but apparently the blowup between Ramsey and Marrone on Sunday may have sent things over the edge.

Ramsey is a two-time Pro Bowler and was named first-team All-Pro in 2017. He's been a huge part of a Jacksonville's defense and has been since the franchise selected him with the fifth pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Ramsey and Marrone had a blow up on the sidelines during Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Texans. The defensive back is under contract through the 2020 season, so he wouldn't be a rental. You can bet a number of teams would love to acquire him, but he won't come cheap.

The Jaguars are asking teams for at least one first-round pick in return for Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey, but want more than that in return, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2019

Despite the cost, it might still happen as soon as this week.

One league source said he believes Jaguars’ CB Jalen Ramsey could be traded this week, that once there is a sideline confrontation between a head coach and a player, both sides have to move on. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2019

We'll keep you posted on the latest.