Jalen Ramsey Affronted by Reports He Was Burned by Hunter Renfrow
The Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders are holding joint practices this week. As is often the case when teams get together and play against actual opponents, competition was fierce and chippy. Fights were had (although none as reportedly fierce as the one across the country where Antonio Brown punched someone in the face).
On Wednesday, Twitter was abuzz with reports from Rams and Raiders reporters alike that third-year slot receiver Hunter Renfrow was giving All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey the business.
Renfrow himself confirmed that he beat Ramsey at practice a few times (while admitting Ramsey got him back a couple of times) and talked about how it's a shot of confidence. Which it totally is. Ramsey talks a big game and backs it up. Beating him, even in practices designed to give offenses an edge, is worth bragging about.
Ramsey, always the competitor, thought this narrative was hilarious and tweeted as much after practice yesterday.
When asked about it today, Ramsey continued to defend himself and said he didn't know what any of these media members were talking about. He then pulled a classic Football Player move and said the people claiming Renfrow burned him don't understand what's happening in front of him.
I dunno. Sounds to me like he's a bit rankled over the attention this got. But then again, we wouldn't expect anything less from Ramsey.
The Rams and Raiders are playing on Saturday in the second preseason matchup for both squads. Given how important Ramsey and Renfrow are to their respective units, it seems doubtful we'll see them face off and determine what the truth really is. Super Bowl LVI, maybe?