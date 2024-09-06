Details of Jalen Ramsey's Record-Breaking Dolphins Contract
By Max Weisman
Jalen Ramsey continues to reset the cornerback market in the NFL.
The seven-time Pro Bowler signed a contract extension with the Miami Dolphins Friday, a three-year, $72.3 million deal that, once again, makes him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.
The $24.1 million he'll make this season just surpasses Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain's $24 million. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, once Surtain signed his record-breaking contract, Miami wanted to show its commitment to Ramsey.
"Dolphins wanted to reward Jalen Ramsey, and have been discussing an extension for several weeks," Schefter said in a post on X. "Once Denver's Patrick Surtain II reset the CB market, they were able to create a new benchmark and reward their seven-time Pro-Bowl CB with a record-setting contract."
In Ramsey's first year with the Dolphins, the cornerback played only 10 games due to a knee injury he sufferred over the summer. Ramsey had three interceptions and 22 total tackles, which doesn't include the five he recorded in Miami's 26-7 Wild Card round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
While Ramsey signed his extension Friday, his status for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars is still up in the air. A hamstring injury has been bothering him but defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said Thursday that he's hopeful Ramsey will play.
Whether or not Ramsey does suit up for the Dolphins' Week 1 game, Miami has to be thrilled they've secured a reliable cornerback for the near future.