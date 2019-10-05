Jonathan Taylor and Jalen Hurts Might Outscore Entire Teams Today After Huge Performances By Geoff Magliocchetti | Oct 05 2019 Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The detractors will say its fake, considering it came against Kent State and Kansas. But, in the time it took you to read this, Jonathan Taylor and Jalen Hurts probably scored another six points.

Their respective games are long over, but the performances of these two offensive superstars could be talked about in the coming months, especially as Heisman ballots start to trickle in.

The NFL isn't calling just yet, but Taylor managed to put his name alongside a pair of current professional stars. With five touchdowns from scrimmage, four on the ground and one through the air, the Wisconsin Badgers star became the first Big Ten player to reach that tally since former Nitanny Lion and current New York Giant Saquon Barkley in 2016. Taylor also enacted some Badger-on-Badger history, as he passed current Chargers RB Melvin Gordon for third all-time on the Wisconsin rushing list.

Taylor got things started in the Badgers' 48-0 win over the Golden Flashes with a touchdown on the opening drive, his fifth opening score in as many games. By no coincidence, Wisconsin remains undefeated.

Five games, five opening drive TDs for Jonathan Taylor.



And a cordial celebration to top it off ? pic.twitter.com/7uCRjqWo4Y — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 5, 2019

Alabama may have left Hurts behind without many regrets, but the transfer is fulfilling the immortal Anna Kendrick's chorus of "You're gonna miss me when I'm gone" on a regular basis in Norman.

Oklahoma's latest victory might've been a little too close for comfort against the lowly Kansas Jayhawks, but Hurts did his part to widen the gap. He distributed a quartet of touchdowns evenly, throwing two and running in for two. Hurts even tallied the first reception of an illustrious college career, nabbing 21 yards on a trick play pass from receiver Nick Basquine.

Plenty of season lies ahead, but it's hard to see anyone ahead of Hurts and Taylor for the lead in the Heisman power rankings. Hurts has picked up a total of 1,738 yards and 17 scores, while Taylor has countered with 644 yards and 11 end zone visits as a running back.

Each will face a mighty challenge to their respective campaigns next week. Taylor and the Badgers face off against the 25th-ranked Michigan State Spartans with their stingy defense, while Hurts will partake in the Annual Red River Shootout against Texas in Dallas.