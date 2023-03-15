Jalen Carter's Pro Day Did Not Go Well
Jalen Carter is going through some things and that showed during his workout at Georgia's Pro Day. Once billed as a potential No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Carter has seen his stock plummet due to revelations about his involvement in a car accident that resulted in the death of a teammate. On Wednesday, he tanked his workout, likely forcing his stock down even further.
Carter is 6-foot-3 and weighed in at 323 points on Wednesday, nine pounds heavier than at the NFL combine two weeks ago. What's worse, he couldn't finish his position drills, and opted not to participate in the 40-yard dash, cone drills or any other physical tests. He didn't finish his position work after he was cramping up and breathing heavily.
All 32 NFL teams were in attendance for the workout, including three head coaches: Arthur Smith, Matt Eberflus and Mike Tomlin.
After the workout, Carter didn't speak to reporters, which follows missing his media session at the combine on March 1. He had to leave to return to Georgia where he was arrested and hit with misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing.
Carter was arrested for allegedly being involved in the January 15 crash that killed Georgia teammate Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. ESPN has more details:
Police allege that LeCroy was racing Carter's car when the SUV she was driving left the road and struck two power poles and several trees. Police said LeCroy's SUV was going 104 mph. According to police, she had a blood alcohol concentration of .197, about 2½ times the legal limit in Georgia.
Carter is a phenomenally talented player but his stock is absolutely tanking right now. If I was his agent I'm not sure I would have allowed him to do that workout. He's obviously got a lot of things going on and is not in the right place to be concentrating on football.