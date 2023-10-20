Jake Tapper Drops Sick Burn on Jim Jordan
Jim Jordan failed to be elected Speaker of the House for the third time on Friday and the trend continues to get worse for the Ohio Republican. He only garnered 194 votes of the 217 he needed, as the gap between Jordan and the speakership continues to grow. As the vote was unfolding, CNN's Jake Tapper subtly ripped Jordan.
On the first vote on Tuesday, 20 GOP members voted against Jordan, that number climbed to 22 on Wednesday and grew to 25 on Friday. Despite it being obvious to everyone else, Jordan seems to be deluded into thinking he can somehow pull this out. Tapper took a shot at Jordan as it became clear he wouldn't win again.
Watch:
That's obviously a reference to Jordan not accepting the results of the 2020 presidential election and his work to overturn the results. A few votes later, Tapper continued:
Just a great use of that line from Tapper. Well done.