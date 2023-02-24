Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Betting Pick and Prediction
The most sensationalized boxing career in the sport will open another chapter when Jake Paul takes on Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia this Sunday.
Both fighters have a lot on the line, including a World Boxing Council ranking, more legitimacy in the sport and possibly a winner-take-all payout when this fight card begins at 2 p.m.
Now let’s examine which side you might want to take and why.
Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Prediction
Paul has no shortage of haters due to his boisterous personality, but he’s proved them wrong at every turn so far with a 6-0 record that includes four knockouts.
Fury is also undefeated with an 8-0 professional record, but he has not faced near the level of competition that Paul has (i.e. Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva). However, Fury is the half-brother of two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and has been training with their father, John Fury, for months.
Tyson even said that if Tommy doesn't win, he'll have to find a new last name. Hard to find better motivation than that!
I was leaning toward taking Fury as an underdog at +145 odds in a match that could be a toss-up, but then I saw Paul put Fury on the spot at a press conference this week AND I’VE TOTALLY FLIPPED. You HAVE to see this back and forth.
I’m not sure if we can necessarily take this at face value, considering the money might be a secondary motivation for Paul and he’s likely just playing head games.
BUT seeing the hesitance of Fury after his camp has spent weeks talking about how Paul stood no chance gave me enough doubt to flip my pick.
I’ll be taking Paul -170 and adding in Over 6.5 rounds at -160 (I don’t see a knockout coming from either side) to the card.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.