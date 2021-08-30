Roundup: Jake Paul Beats Tyron Woodley; Hurricane Ida Updates; Michigan Wins Little League World Series
Jake Paul beat Tyron Woodley by split decision ... Latest updates on Hurricane Ida ... U.S. forces struck an ISIS-K target that posed an "imminent threat" on Sunday ... SpaceX launched its 23rd supply mission ... Stock futures were flat heading into Monday ... Mississippi was uniquely unprepared for latest COVID surge ... EU set to recommend halting nonessential travel from U.S. ... Ed Asner died at 91 ... "Candyman" dominated to win the box office ... A review of Kanye West's "Donda" ... Michigan beat Ohio to win Little League World Series ... J.K. Dobbins is out for the year with a torn ACL ... Jets land Shaq Lawson in trade ... Mac Jones wrapped the preseason looking good ... Noah Syndergaard has COVID-19 ... Patrick Cantlay outdueled Bryson DeChambeau to win the BMW Championship ...
College football coaches facing critical Week 1 tests [Sports Illustrated]
Takeaways from every Week 3 NFL preseason game [CBS Sports]
Martin Short plays bit by bit [The New Yorker]
Separating all 130 college football teams into playoff tiers [ESPN]
Soccer's systemic problems remain the same [The Ringer]
The 49ers need to find ways to get Trey Lance on the field [The Big Lead]
The official trailer for CSI: Vegas:
If Lionel Messi is on the pitch, you get him to take a picture with your baby:
This seems to be going well:
Metallica -- "Fuel" (with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra)