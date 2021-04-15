Roundup: Jake Paul Accusation; Bernie Madoff Died; Democrats Want to Expand Supreme Court
Bernie Madoff died ... Democrats will propose legislation to expand the Supreme Court ... Jaleel White has a 'Purple Urkel' cannabis brand ... Matt Gaetz's wingman paid dozens of young women, including a 17-year-old, over Venmo ... Canadian member of Parliament appeared naked during a Zoom ... Kim Potter charged with second-degree manslaughter ... BBC's dirversity chief has determined that Luther isn't authentic ... former Michigan volleyball player killed in murder - suicide ... Boston police knew their union president was a child molester ... ravens are stealing quality meats from Alaskan Costco shoppers ... Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallri are being sued because their dog allegedly bit someone ...
Jake Paul has been accused of forcing a fellow TikTok star to perform a sex act. [ESPN]
Ariel Helwani is in contract negotiations to remain at ESPN. [New York Post]
Serena Williams will produce a docuseries about her life for Amazon. [Variety]
Scott Drew and Baylor will turn down a free Jeep from a local dealer who said they could use it to pull recurits out of the hood. [SI]
DeMarcus Ware gives Nate Robinson a tour of his Dallas home. [The Players Tribune]
A high school basketball coach was killed in a shootout with a Mexican drug cartel. [WCNC]
Myles Turner signed a baby's head. [FanSided]
Mike Camerlengo breaks down the Top Gun beach volleyball game. There is inuendo.
Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan remain the best of friends.
The Bachelor's Colton Underwood came out on Good Morning America.
Geraldo and Dan Bongino got into it on FOX News.