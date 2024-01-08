Jaire Alexander Joins Local Morning News Without Reporter Realizing He Was a Packers Player
Jaire Alexander is a two-time Pro Bowl cornerback for the Green Bay Packers. He was taken by the Packers in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft and has been there ever since. He's been a productive member of a middle-of-the road defense in Green Bay, but recently he was in the news for attending a coin toss he wasn't supposed to, which earned him a short suspension. And more recently than that he showed up on the news in the middle of a broadcast without the person with the microphone realizing who he was.
That's Emily Roberts reporting live outside Lambeau Field on Monday morning just after 9 a.m. for Green Bay's WBAY. She did a great job letting the moment happen, rolling with it and then getting right back to her report. Incredible composure and what should be all the evidence her bosses need to send her to Dallas this weekend where it will be about 30 degrees warmer than in Wisconsin.
As for Alexander, he'll have his hands full with CeeDee Lamb and the rest of the Cowboys receiving corps in the premiere game of Wild Card weekend. He better hope the Pack are really back.