Jags Have a Quarterback Controversy Brewing Between Gardner Minshew and Nick Foles By Brian Giuffra | Oct 02 2019 James Gilbert/Getty Images

Minshew Mania is sweeping the nation and the driving force propelling the narrative is the Jacksonville Jaguars.

There's only one problem. That same team just committed over $50 million in guaranteed money to Nick Foles, who is currently stranded on the sideline with a busted collarbone, an injury suffered on his first touchdown throw of his Jags career.

But what happens when Foles, who is expected to be out until around Week 11 at a minimum, is taken off of the IR? I'll tell you what. We've got a full-blown QB controversy in Jacksonville, should Gardner Minshew play close to this level for the next month and a half.

Right now, Minshew is everyone's favorite quarterback (unless your team is facing him). He's brash, he's charismatic, he's funny, he's memorable, and he possesses an everyman attitude and look that makes him accessible to the everyday NFL fan, who all want to have a beer with Minshew and his mustache.

But forgetting the commercial appeal, which Jacksonville certainly is not (the team is currently running a social promo advertising a free bandana, mustache and on-field photo to anyone who purchases tickets to their next two home games), Minshew is a good quarterback and the Jags are winning because of him.

So far this season, Minshew is completing 69.4 percent of his passes and has thrown for 905 yards and seven touchdowns against one interception. Those are Pro Bowl numbers. The Jags are 2-1 since he stepped into the starting role and the team's rejuvenated attitude seems to mirror Minshew's bravado. Hard to make a change at quarterback when all of that is happening.

Of course, we all know a lot can change between now and whenever Foles returns (again, initial reports indicated he was "loosely" targeting Week 11). As for the Jags advancing the Minshew-Mania agenda, why wouldn't they? This is a great marketing opportunity that might not last forever. Gotta sell tickets when you can in Jacksonville.

But the fact remains, the Jags owe Foles a ton of money for at least another season (with a potential opt out in 2021), while Minshew is on a late-round rookie deal. The team has taken on Minshew's personality and is winning with it while the front office is selling tickets because he such a marketable character. Foles left the Eagles because he wanted to be the starter, but if Minshew keeps playing this way, how can they make a change?

They can't. Minshew Mania is too strong. And the biggest QB controversy of the year looks like it's only a few weeks away.