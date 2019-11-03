Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Made Some Startling Remarks About Jacksonville on Jags Website By Brian Giuffra | Nov 03 2019 Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Jaguars have long been considered one of the worst NFL franchises. They don't win games, they don't sell out games, and their fanbase is blasé about them.

Still, it's weird to hear their owner admit as much. Even weirder, the comment really isn't getting any attention.

In an article on the Jaguars site, Jags oner Shad Khan addressed a wide number of topics, including the "Lot J" project to revamp downtown Jacksonville around TIAA Bank Field and the Jags extending their contract with the NFL to play games in London. But it was what he said in relation to TIAA Bank Field hosting other events like concerts that stood out to me.

“Obviously football … there is a limited demand for it. That’s why we’re playing the games here in London -- that the community can't support selling out eight games, so maybe there's something else we can do there for the hot-dog vendors, the hotel rooms, all the stakeholders who make a living off the game." - - Shad Khan

In two sentences, Khan admitted there is limited demand for football in Jacksonville and that the community can't support selling out eight games. Not sure how you take it, but to me that's telling. If the owner of your franchise doesn't have faith in the community supporting his product, why wouldn't he take that product elsewhere, like London, where Khan owns Wembley Stadium.

Khan also said the hotel experience in Jacksonville isn't great and wants to see a high-end hotel built there. The reason is, “right now, the decision-makers, the influencers, want to come to Jacksonville and get the hell out of there," Khan said. Again, not a ringing endorsement.

Of course, these are a few quotes, and Khan has steadfastly maintained his desire to keep the Jags in Jacksonville. But then again, other owners have said the same thing (RE: Chargers, Rams, Raiders) and then jumped ship at the best opportunity. Not saying that'll happen here. But you gotta admit, those sentiments shared by Khan about Jacksonville on the Jags own site don't paint a pretty picture.