Urban Meyer Releases First Official Jacksonville Jaguars 'Hang In There' Poster
The Denver Broncos beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-13, on Sunday. The Jaguars are now 0-2 on the season. For Jaguars fans this is a disappointing, but probably understandable start to the season. They are coming off a 1-15 season and are starting a rookie quarterback. Immediate success is not really reasonable in the NFL.
Still, first-year head coach Urban Meyer decided to set expectations skyhigh for a quick turnaround. Before Lawrence was even named the starter, Meyer proclaimed that the Jaguars were not on a four-year plan, but a one-year plan to start winning immediately. And that's why after an 0-2 start you have to send verbal flowers to the fans telling them things are going to change, baby.
It's going to be different this time. Sleep easy, my love. The Jaguars are going to grind and flip it! So hang in there! Urban Meyer knows how things are in the 904, a local reference which you fans will certainly connect with. This one is for you DUUUVAL!
Seriously, have you ever seen anything like this out of a professional organization? An official statement saying everything is going to be OK after two loses? Aaron Rodgers gave his "relax" quote after the Packers' 1-2 start last season, but that team was coming off an NFC Championship appearance and he didn't release that statement in the form of a motivational poster.
Meyer's statement sounds a lot like something Tim Tebow would have workshopped. Heck, it actually could have been something Tebow said to Meyer in a text after a particularly bad day early in training camp.
Whoever authored this quote, Meyer may be a great coach, but you don't turn around NFL franchises in a year. At least not as dramatically as Meyer hoped. And he's probably not alone.
Last week was the first time Trevor Lawrence lost a regular season game . It won't be long until we find out exactly how many games total he lost in his entire life because the Jaguars are likely to eclipse that by November. There's already plenty of anticipation for what kind of statement Meyer will be releasing at that point.