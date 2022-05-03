Jae Crowder Has More Postseason Points Than Anthony Davis. OK.
Jae Crowder has passed Anthony Davis on the career playoff points list. This is notable because they were both drafted the same year and I really don't know why this stat keeps appearing on my timeline. It started a few days ago when Crowder was closing in on Davis who at the time had the... 228th most points in NBA playoff history. We love our milestones don't we folks?
When it Crowder finally passed Davis during the Suns' Game 1 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, it was presented as a "WILD STAT" and was eventually given the Clutch Points graphic treatment.
Crowder still currently trails such prolific postseason scorers as CJ McCollum, Bill Cartwright, and Draymond Green, who was selected a pick after Crowder in the 2012 NBA Draft.
Davis spent most of his career on a bad team in New Orleans, while Crowder mostly bounced around from playoff team to playoff team. Crowder has played in more than twice the amount of postseason games and has been to three Conference Finals.
Whatever reason there is for this comparison is Robert Horry adjacent, except that Crowder has never won a title. Davis' numbers dwarf Crowder's. Hopefully, Davis can live with that. Even if it takes him one more postseason run to score more points than Crowder will manage in the rest of his career.