Best Tweets About Eastern Washington's Jacob and Tanner Groves
By Liam McKeone | Mar 20, 2021, 3:31 PM EDT
Eastern Washington was not given much attention, entering March Madness as No. 14 seed and drawing the powerhouse No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks in the first round. But the Eagles came to play. They came out hot out of the gate, stifling Kansas early while earning some tough buckets and entered halftime up 46-38. Unfortunately, they were unsuccessful in their upset attempt as Kansas came back and reminded everyone why they were the higher seed, emerging victorious by the score of 93-82.
The two biggest reasons for their success in the early goings of their first-round game against Kasas were the Groves Brothers. Tanner and Jacob Groves had 32 points combined in the first 20 minutes of basketball, scoring 16 each in perfect synergy. They finished by combining for 58 points on 19-of-29 shooting.
Tanner is the older, a redshirt junior at forward, while Jacob is a sophomore on the wing. Tanner rocks a huge beard/hair combo while Jacob's afro is really something to see. The folks on Twitter absolutely loved the two. It was a remarkable performance regardless of the outcome. Here are the best tweets about their game.
Even the broadcast team got in on the fun.