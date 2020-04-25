The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Jacob Eason's Girlfriend is Sidney Tilton, a South Carolina Cheerleader

By Ryan Phillips | Apr 24 2020

NFL Combine - Day 2
Jacob Eason at the 2020 NFL Combine - Day 2 | Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Jacob Eason is waiting around to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft and as the ESPN broadcast keeps flashing to the Washington quarterback's house, many have noticed is girlfriend Sidney Tilton sitting there to support him. Tilton has gained a ton of fans on Twitter already so we figured we should introduce you to here.

Eason transferred to Washington after two years at Georgia. His girlfriend is a cheerleader at South Carolina, so it's a classic SEC romance. The pair are open about their relationship on social media. They have been together for a while and appear to be in quarantine together:

View this post on Instagram

Couldn’t ask for a better 21st ?

A post shared by Sidney Tilton (@sid_tilt) on

And Tilton is active on Instagram and her account is fantastic:

View this post on Instagram

just me & my best friends on a boat :)

A post shared by Sidney Tilton (@sid_tilt) on

View this post on Instagram

don’t wanna leave ? @kulanikinis

A post shared by Sidney Tilton (@sid_tilt) on

View this post on Instagram

A bikini a day keeps the doctor away ?

A post shared by Sidney Tilton (@sid_tilt) on

View this post on Instagram

my happy place ? @windsorstore

A post shared by Sidney Tilton (@sid_tilt) on

View this post on Instagram

just chillin’ and swingin’

A post shared by Sidney Tilton (@sid_tilt) on

Did we mention she was a cheerleader?

View this post on Instagram

I. Hate. Orange.

A post shared by Sidney Tilton (@sid_tilt) on

View this post on Instagram

biggggg energy this week. #beatbama #cocks.

A post shared by Sidney Tilton (@sid_tilt) on