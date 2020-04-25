Jacob Eason's Girlfriend is Sidney Tilton, a South Carolina Cheerleader
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 24 2020
Jacob Eason is waiting around to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft and as the ESPN broadcast keeps flashing to the Washington quarterback's house, many have noticed is girlfriend Sidney Tilton sitting there to support him. Tilton has gained a ton of fans on Twitter already so we figured we should introduce you to here.
Eason transferred to Washington after two years at Georgia. His girlfriend is a cheerleader at South Carolina, so it's a classic SEC romance. The pair are open about their relationship on social media. They have been together for a while and appear to be in quarantine together:
And Tilton is active on Instagram and her account is fantastic:
Did we mention she was a cheerleader?