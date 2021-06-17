Jacob deGrom Leaves Another Start With an Injury
Jacob deGrom looked brilliant for three innings Wednesday night, then he left a second-consecutive start with an injury. It's a worst-case scenario for the New York Mets and a terrible development for Major League Baseball.
In keeping with his ridiculous season thus far, deGrom threw three perfect innings to open the game, striking out eight of the nine batters he faced. He looked as good as he has at one point this year. He even added an RBI single to raise his batting averaged to .423 on the season.
Then, out of nowhere he was pulled with soreness in his right shoulder. Apparently following the third inning, he immediately went down the dugout tunnel followed by the Mets trainer. This comes after he was removed from his last start with elbow soreness. You've got to wonder if this is going to be a recurring thing.
Obviously we don't know if deGrom uses "sticky stuff" but Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow complained of soreness after he stopped using sunscreen and rosin in anticipation of MLB's crackdown on its use. Then he partially-tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow. I'm not saying that's deGrom's issue, only that we're likely to see other pitchers complain of the same thing.
Hopefully this is just a blip and deGrom will be fine. He's been incredible this season so far. He's 6-2 with a 0.54 ERA a 0.51 WHIP and 111 strikeouts in 67 innings. In fact, he's now driven in six runs as a hitter and only allowed four earned runs pitching. He's been unbelievable.